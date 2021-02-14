Nader (ankle) played the final 1:22 of Saturday's 120-111 win over the 76ers, logging two points (1-1 FG) and no other statistics.

Nader had missed the Suns' past three games with left ankle soreness. Prior to missing time with the injury, Nader appeared to have solidified a spot in the rotation as the backup small forward, but those duties fell to Cameron Johnson on Saturday. All of Mikal Bridges, Frank Kaminsky, Johnson and Jae Crowder seem to be ahead of him in the pecking order at either forward spot at this time, meaning Nader likely won't play in competitive contests.