Coach Monty Williams said Nader (concussion) was able to take part in Sunday's practice, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Williams didn't go into specifics regarding how extensively Nader was involved in the practice, so the forward's status for Wednesday's regular-season opener versus the Mavericks remains murky. Even when healthy, the 27-year-old isn't expected to be a mainstay in Williams' rotation.