Nader recorded 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block across 24 minutes Thursday in a 120-98 win over the Warriors.

The Suns dominated against Golden State, an impressive turnout that allowed bench players like Nader to supply their own value. He did just that by leading them in shot attempts and rebounds for a near double-double. Though he fell just short, Nader still logged his career high in boards off of the Warriors' lackluster performance.