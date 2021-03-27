site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Abdel Nader: Out Sunday
Nader (knee) is out Sunday against the Hornets.
Nader will miss a fourth straight game as he continues to deal with right knee soreness. His next chance to play is Tuesday against the Hawks.
