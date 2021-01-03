site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Abdel Nader: Out Sunday
Nader (concussion) is out Sunday against the Clippers.
Concussion protocol will keep Nader out Sunday. His next chance to take the court is Wednesday against the Raptors.
