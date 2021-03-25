site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Abdel Nader: Out vs. Raptors
Nader (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Right knee soreness will keep Nader sidelined for a third straight contest. His next chance to play is Sunday against the Hornets.
