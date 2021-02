Nader (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game at New Orleans, Gerald Bourquet of FanSided.com reports.

The 27-year-old sat out Monday's win over the Mavericks with a sore ankle, and his availability remains in question for Wednesday's contest. Nader was averaging 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.0 minutes over the previous six games, and he should return to that role once cleared to play.