Nader is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to right knee soreness, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 27-year-old apparently picked up the injury Saturday against the Pacers when he had 14 points, two steals, one rebound and one assist in 21 minutes. E'Twaun Moore could have an increased role off the bench if Nader is unable to play Monday.