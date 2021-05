Nader (knee) is listed as out Tuesday for Game 2 of the Suns' first-round playoff series with the Lakers.

The Suns haven't provided an update regarding where Nader stands in his recovery from the arthroscopic procedure he required on his right knee in late April, so he'll presumably miss the entire series with Los Angeles. During the regular season, Nader appeared in 24 games and averaged 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 14.8 minutes.