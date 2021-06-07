site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Abdel Nader: Remains out Monday
Nader (knee) won't play in Monday's Game 1 against the Nuggets.
Nader has been sidelined with a knee issue since late March. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return.
