Suns' Abdel Nader: Remains out Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nader (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Nader will miss an 11th consecutive game due to right knee soreness. His next chance to return is Monday against the Rockets.
