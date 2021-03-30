site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Abdel Nader: Remains out Tuesday
Nader (knee) won't play Tuesday against Atlanta.
Nader will be sidelined for a fifth consecutive game as he continues to deal with a sore right knee. His next chance to return is Wednesday against Chicago.
