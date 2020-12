Nader (concussion) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The 27-year-old will be sidelined for the fourth straight game to begin the season after suffering the concussion in mid-December. Nader averaged 15.8 minutes with the Thunder in 2019-20 and isn't likely to have a major role with the Suns this season.