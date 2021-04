Nader (knee) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Celtics.

Nader hasn't played since March 21 due to right knee soreness, and the Suns haven't provided any indication he's close to a return. When healthy this season, the 27-year-old has typically held a spot in head coach Monty Williams' rotation as the Suns' backup small forward. Given the time he's missed, Nader isn't certain to recapture a second-unit role whenever he ultimately gains clearance to play again.