Suns' Alan Williams: Assigned to G-League
Williams (knee) was assigned to the G-League's Norther Arizona Suns on Tuesday.
Williams is nearing the end of his rehab process after suffering a torn right meniscus back in September, and the Suns said that he won't be able to make his season debut until he plays in a G-League game. After practicing with the team last week, it looks like Williams may finally get that opportunity to play Wednesday when the Suns take on the Texas Legends. If all goes well for Williams on Wednesday, there is a good chance he's cleared to play Friday in Cleveland.
