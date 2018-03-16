Suns' Alan Williams: Back from G League
Williams (knee) was recalled from the G League on Friday.
Williams practiced with the Northern Arizona Suns on Thursday, but he's since returned to the NBA club and could be primed to make his season debut Saturday against the Warriors. The big man is officially listed as questionable, but an update is expected at shootaround in the morning.
