Suns' Alan Williams: Could make debut Saturday
Williams (knee) will not travel with the team to Utah for Thursday's contest, though could make his season debut Saturday against the Warriors, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Williams has gone through full court 5-on-5 practices twice this week, which is a big sign that he'll be ready for game action soon. Once he does return, he'll seemingly take away some run from Alex Len and Tyson Chandler, though could also cut into some of Marquese Chriss' and Dragan Bender's workload as well. Williams held a significant role post-All-Star break last season, averaging 11.4 points and 9.1 boards across 22.6 minutes.
