Suns' Alan Williams: Listed as questionable vs. Cavaliers
Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Williams is yet to play this season after undergoing knee surgery back in September, but he's slowly worked his way back and will likely be cleared to make his debut something in the next week. That debut could come as early as Tuesday night after Williams made it through full-court, 5-on-5 work at practice Monday. Either way, Williams' minutes will likely be limited, at least initially.
