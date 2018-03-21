Suns' Alan Williams: Making G League debut Wednesday
Williams (knee) will play for the Northern Arizona Suns on Wednesday night.
Williams is yet to play at any level after undergoing knee surgery shortly before the start of the season, but he'll debut in the G League on Wednesday in hopes of returning to the NBA level sometime next week. The Suns have already ruled Williams out of the weekend's two-game road trip, so Monday's home matchup with the Celtics will represent his next chance to play.
