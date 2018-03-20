Williams (knee) will not travel with the Suns on their upcoming two-game road trip, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Williams was assigned to the Norther Arizona Suns of the G-League and had already been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, and he'll now miss at least two more games on top of that while remaining with the G-League affiliate. Williams will likely take that time to practice and potentially play with Northern Arizona with his next chance to make his season debut with Phoenix on Monday against the Celtics.