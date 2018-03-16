Suns' Alan Williams: Out through Tuesday
Williams (knee) won't make his Suns season debut until he plays in a G-League game first, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports. The Suns' G-League affiliate, the Northern Arizona Suns, don't play a game until Wednesday. As a result, Williams' first chance to take the floor for Phoenix will seemingly be Mar. 23 against Cleveland.
Williams recently practiced in the G-League, which will likely be a trend until he steps onto an NBA court. We should learn more about his recovery as continues to work through practices with Northern Arizona.
