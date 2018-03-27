Suns' Alan Williams: Plays 16 minutes in debut
Williams (knee) finished with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 16 minutes in Monday's 102-94 loss to the Celtics.
The big man finally got on the floor after recovering sufficiently from offseason knee surgery, and he put together a serviceable line relative to playing time. Williams flashed some decent scoring and rebounding skills last season while averaging 7.4 points and 6.2 boards over 15.1 minutes across 47 games. The need to send Williams into the offseason with some momentum should afford him steady playing time for the Suns' remaining games, although their crowded frontcourt and injury management will likely conspire to keep his minutes modest.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...