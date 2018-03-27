Williams (knee) finished with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 16 minutes in Monday's 102-94 loss to the Celtics.

The big man finally got on the floor after recovering sufficiently from offseason knee surgery, and he put together a serviceable line relative to playing time. Williams flashed some decent scoring and rebounding skills last season while averaging 7.4 points and 6.2 boards over 15.1 minutes across 47 games. The need to send Williams into the offseason with some momentum should afford him steady playing time for the Suns' remaining games, although their crowded frontcourt and injury management will likely conspire to keep his minutes modest.