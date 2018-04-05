Williams (knee) is questionable for Friday's tilt with the Pelicans, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Williams has played five games since making his season debut, but logged just three minutes Tuesday, which may have been a result of some discomfort in his knee. The Suns recently got Alex Len back from injury as well, so Williams isn't necessarily needed and could get the night off as a precautionary measure to help the soreness subside. Look for another update following Friday's morning shootaround.