Suns' Alan Williams: Ramps up workouts, remains without firm timetable
Williams has "ramped up" his workouts lately but remains without a firm timetable for a return to practice, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Williams underwent surgery in late September to address a torn meniscus in his right knee, with an expectation that he would be able to return to full basketball activities around April. There's been little word on his recovery since then, and even this news is somewhat vague.
