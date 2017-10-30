Williams (knee) said that he recently began light walking for the first time since undergoing surgery Sept. 25 to repair a torn meniscus, Jorge Sierra of Hoops Hype reports.

Williams is in the very early stages of his recovery from the right knee procedure, which is expected to carry a six-month recovery timetable. Given that he could be behind the curve from a conditioning standpoint once he's cleared for full basketball activity at some point in the second half, Williams isn't a lock to see any run before the regular season draws to a close in April. With that in mind, Williams probably won't warrant much interest in single-season leagues and is likely only worth keeping tabs of in deeper dynasty settings.