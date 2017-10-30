Suns' Alan Williams: Resumes walking without aid of crutches
Williams (knee) said that he recently began light walking for the first time since undergoing surgery Sept. 25 to repair a torn meniscus, Jorge Sierra of Hoops Hype reports.
Williams is in the very early stages of his recovery from the right knee procedure, which is expected to carry a six-month recovery timetable. Given that he could be behind the curve from a conditioning standpoint once he's cleared for full basketball activity at some point in the second half, Williams isn't a lock to see any run before the regular season draws to a close in April. With that in mind, Williams probably won't warrant much interest in single-season leagues and is likely only worth keeping tabs of in deeper dynasty settings.
More News
-
Suns' Alan Williams: To miss six months following surgery•
-
Suns' Alan Williams: Suffers partially torn meniscus•
-
Suns' Alan Williams: To undergo MRI Saturday•
-
Suns' Alan Williams: Agrees to stay in Phoenix•
-
Suns' Alan Williams: Closes out season with double-double•
-
Suns' Alan Williams: Posts 14th double-double of season in Wednesday's loss•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...