Williams (knee) is out for Friday's tilt against the Pelicans, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Williams is dealing with some discomfort in his knee -- the same knee that caused him to miss the vast majority of the season. So, likely as a precaution, the team will opt to have him sit Friday's game out. His next chance to take the floor arrives Sunday against Golden State.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories