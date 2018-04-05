Suns' Alan Williams: Ruled out Friday
Williams (knee) is out for Friday's tilt against the Pelicans, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Williams is dealing with some discomfort in his knee -- the same knee that caused him to miss the vast majority of the season. So, likely as a precaution, the team will opt to have him sit Friday's game out. His next chance to take the floor arrives Sunday against Golden State.
