Williams (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Williams is close to making his season debut as he works back from September knee surgery, but he said Tuesday that he'd like to get at least a couple more practices in before returning to game action. As such, he'll practice Wednesday and be re-evaluated in advance of Thursday's matchup with the Jazz in Utah. If he's ultimately held out of that contest, then Saturday's meeting with Golden State would be his next opportunity.