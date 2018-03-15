Suns' Alan Williams: Sent to G-League for rehab stint
Williams (knee) was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Suns already confirmed that Williams was going to be held out of Thursday's game against the Jazz, so he'll instead head to the G-League where he can get in some additional reps and move further in his recovery from knee surgery. Williams has already put in two full-court 5-on-5 practices earlier this week, so despite heading to the G-League, he appears to be on the brink of being cleared for a return. At this point, Williams' next shot to get back on the floor will be Saturday's matchup with the Warriors.
More News
-
Suns' Alan Williams: Could make debut Saturday•
-
Suns' Alan Williams: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Suns' Alan Williams: Listed as questionable vs. Cavaliers•
-
Suns' Alan Williams: Ramps up workouts, remains without firm timetable•
-
Suns' Alan Williams: Resumes walking without aid of crutches•
-
Suns' Alan Williams: To miss six months following surgery•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...