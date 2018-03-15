Williams (knee) was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Suns already confirmed that Williams was going to be held out of Thursday's game against the Jazz, so he'll instead head to the G-League where he can get in some additional reps and move further in his recovery from knee surgery. Williams has already put in two full-court 5-on-5 practices earlier this week, so despite heading to the G-League, he appears to be on the brink of being cleared for a return. At this point, Williams' next shot to get back on the floor will be Saturday's matchup with the Warriors.