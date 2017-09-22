Williams' initial diagnosis has revealed he suffered a partially torn meniscus, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Williams' timetable for return likely won't be determined until after his MRI on Saturday, though it's safe to assume he'll be out an extended period. As a result, other big men on the team such as Alex Len, Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender could all see additional time at center. Though, the actual rotation at the position will probably be hammered out during training camp and the preseason.