Suns' Alan Williams: To miss six months following surgery
Williams underwent surgery Monday to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee and is expected to return to full basketball activity in roughly six months.
Williams' six-month timetable puts a rough estimate for a return around late March, which is nearly the entire season. While he certainly could return earlier than expected depending on how quickly the recovery process goes, the fact that he's going to miss so much time means he'll likely be nothing more than a late season flier for fantasy owners. With Williams sidelined, look for Alex Len to get the majority of the backup minutes behind Tyson Chandler at center.
