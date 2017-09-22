Suns' Alan Williams: To undergo MRI Saturday
Williams suffered an injury while landing on a teammate's foot during a workout Friday and will undergo an MRI on Saturday to determine the extent of the damage, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
While the full extent of Williams' injury is yet to be determined, the fact that the Suns have decided an MRI is necessary doesn't bode particularly well. The big man notably ended 2016-17 on a high note, posting 11.4 points and 9.1 rebounds across 22.6 minutes per game after the All-Star break. If he's out for an extended period, Alex Len is likely the immediate candidate to absorb Williams' minutes. Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender could also see time at center in smaller, quicker lineups.
