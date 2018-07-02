Suns' Alan Williams: Waived by Suns
Williams will be waived by the Suns, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
The Suns had hoped to get something out of Williams after he showed encouraging flashes in 2016-17, but he suffered a knee injury prior to last season and was limited to just a handful of games. Williams' deal for next season is non-guaranteed, so the Suns won't face much, if any, financial penalty for parting with the 25-year-old, so long as he's officially waived by July 6.
