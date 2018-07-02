Williams will be waived by the Suns, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

The Suns had hoped to get something out of Williams after he showed encouraging flashes in 2016-17, but he suffered a knee injury prior to last season and was limited to just a handful of games. Williams' deal for next season is non-guaranteed, so the Suns won't face much, if any, financial penalty for parting with the 25-year-old, so long as he's officially waived by July 6.