Williams (knee) will make his season debut Monday against the Celtics, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

The big man underwent knee surgery just before the start of the season and is yet to log an NBA minute after going through a lengthy rehab process. Williams has logged time in three G League games in recent weeks, compiling averages of 16.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in just over 23 minutes per game. His workload will likely be limited Monday, but he could challenge Alex Len, Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss for minutes over the final two weeks of the regular season.