Suns' Alan Williams: Won't play in finale
Williams (knee) is out for Tuesday's season finale against Dallas, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Williams will end the year in street clothes, battling soreness in the knee that caused him to miss the majority of the season. In five appearances this year, he averaged 4.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal in 14.0 minutes.
