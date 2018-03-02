Suns' Alec Peters: Best game since Dec. 22
Peters erupted for 28 points (7-13 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and added seven assists, two rebounds and two steals during Wednesday's 141-117 loss at Santa Cruz.
The first-year forward from Valparaiso finished with his best scoring game since going off for 31 points back on Dec. 22. All of Peter's shot attempts in his last two games have come from three-point range, going 10-for-23 during that span. The 22-year-old is so far having an excellent first season in the G-League, averaging 17.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
