Peters exploded for 36 points (10-20 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 124-97 win at Dallas.

Peters erupted for career high 36 points on 50 percent shooting while also hauling in a career high nine rebounds during the win. Previously, the former Valparaiso star's highest scoring game was eight points against the Warriors on Apr. 8. Counting Tuesday's performance, Peters is now averaging 4.1 points and 1.9 rebounds over 20 games played this season.