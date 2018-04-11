Suns' Alec Peters: Explodes for 36 in win
Peters exploded for 36 points (10-20 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 124-97 win at Dallas.
Peters erupted for career high 36 points on 50 percent shooting while also hauling in a career high nine rebounds during the win. Previously, the former Valparaiso star's highest scoring game was eight points against the Warriors on Apr. 8. Counting Tuesday's performance, Peters is now averaging 4.1 points and 1.9 rebounds over 20 games played this season.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....