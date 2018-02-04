Suns' Alex Len: Available, will play Sunday

Suns interim head coach Jay Triano said Len (ankle) is available and will play Sunday against the Hornets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Len has been sidelined for five of the Suns' past six games with the sore right ankle, which had opened up more playing-time opportunities for Greg Monroe before Phoenix bought out the veteran's contract a few days ago. With Monroe out of the picture, Len is now locked in as the clear-cut top backup to Tyson Chandler the rest of the way, and could make for an attractive pickup given the likelihood Chandler won't play major minutes most nights and will be rested semi-regularly in the second half of the season. Look for Len to handle around 20-to-25 minutes in his first game back.