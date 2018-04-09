Suns' Alex Len: Back on an upswing Sunday
Len churned out 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes in Sunday's 117-100 loss to the Warriors.
Len's yo-yo production continued Sunday, as he generated his second double-double over the last three games. The fifth-year center had turned in only five points and four rebounds over 19 minutes against the Pelicans on Friday, an example of the inconsistency that often confounded his fantasy owners this season. The 24-year-old undeniably has double-double upside any time he takes the floor, and he'll look to close out the season on a positive note against the Mavericks on Tuesday.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....