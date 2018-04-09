Suns' Alex Len: Back on an upswing Sunday

Len churned out 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes in Sunday's 117-100 loss to the Warriors.

Len's yo-yo production continued Sunday, as he generated his second double-double over the last three games. The fifth-year center had turned in only five points and four rebounds over 19 minutes against the Pelicans on Friday, an example of the inconsistency that often confounded his fantasy owners this season. The 24-year-old undeniably has double-double upside any time he takes the floor, and he'll look to close out the season on a positive note against the Mavericks on Tuesday.