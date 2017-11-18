Suns' Alex Len: Big double-double in Friday's win
Len scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-6 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes off the bench during Friday's 122-113 win over the Lakers.
Tyson Chandler's recent illness didn't push Len into the starting lineup, but it did allow him to show what he can do on the glass. The 24-year-old center has averaged 13.0 points, 15.5 boards and 1.0 blocks over the last two games with Chandler sidelined, giving a glimpse of his fantasy ceiling should the veteran be removed from the Suns' depth chart on a more permanent basis.
