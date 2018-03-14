Suns' Alex Len: Bottoms out in loss

Len had just two points and two rebounds in four minutes during Tuesday's 129-107 loss to the Cavaliers.

Len saw just four minutes of the court Tuesday, finishing with two points and two rebounds. The bad news is the Tyson Chandler didn't even play and Alan Williams (knee) is edging closer to a return. This was a bad matchup for Len but given the production lately and the obvious lack of confidence, he can be dropped just about everywhere.