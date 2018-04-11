Suns' Alex Len: Career high six dimes

Len recorded 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one block during the Suns' 124-97 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Len had his best scoring performance since Mar. 20 while also adding a career high six assists during the blowout victory Tuesday. The former Maryland center has averaged 8.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 69 games played during his fifth season in the NBA so far.