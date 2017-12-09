Suns' Alex Len: Cleared to play Saturday

Len (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Len's status for Saturday's game was in question due to a hyperextended knee, though it seemingly did not give him much discomfort after going through morning shootaround. With Tyson Chandler (personal) also cleared to play, the team's starting lineup has yet to be determined. Over his past six appearances, Len is averaging 8.3 points and 8.4 rebounds across 19.3 minutes per game.