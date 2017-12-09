Suns' Alex Len: Cleared to play Saturday
Len (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Len's status for Saturday's game was in question due to a hyperextended knee, though it seemingly did not give him much discomfort after going through morning shootaround. With Tyson Chandler (personal) also cleared to play, the team's starting lineup has yet to be determined. Over his past six appearances, Len is averaging 8.3 points and 8.4 rebounds across 19.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Suns' Alex Len: Questionable Saturday with hyperextended knee•
-
Suns' Alex Len: Leads bench with 14 points•
-
Suns' Alex Len: Says he'll play Tuesday vs. Raptors•
-
Suns' Alex Len: Questionable Tuesday with ankle sprain•
-
Suns' Alex Len: Scores seven off bench Monday•
-
Suns' Alex Len: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...