Suns' Alex Len: Collects 14 rebounds Monday
Len scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT) to go with 14 rebounds, four assists and one block across 28 minutes during Monday's 98-91 win against Dallas.
For the second time in as many games, Len collected a double-double while coming from the bench. The center also played more than three consecutive games for the first time in over a month. Playing his fourth straight game, Len is averaging a solid 11.0 points and 11.7 rebounds over this span. The key to Len's production moving forward is availability. If Len is available, his opportunities for high rebound games will increase over time.
