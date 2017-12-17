Suns' Alex Len: Collects career-high 19 rebounds Saturday
Len scored 12 points (6-9 FG) to go with 19 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 108-106 win against Minnesota.
In the span of 28 minutes from the bench, Len collected a career-high 19 rebounds against Minnesota. While the center is averaging 9.2 boards in 26 games this season, his 19 rebounds on Saturday were the first time he surpassed double-digits in rebounds since November 28. However, Saturday's rebounding dominance was centered on the defensive glass, where Len totaled 13 defensive rebounds. However, Len has not played more than three games in a row since November 19. If Len can stay on the floor, there may be more opportunities for high rebounding numbers for the center.
More News
-
Suns' Alex Len: Collects 14 rebounds Monday•
-
Suns' Alex Len: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Suns' Alex Len: Questionable Saturday with hyperextended knee•
-
Suns' Alex Len: Leads bench with 14 points•
-
Suns' Alex Len: Says he'll play Tuesday vs. Raptors•
-
Suns' Alex Len: Questionable Tuesday with ankle sprain•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...