Suns' Alex Len: Collects career-high 19 rebounds Saturday

Len scored 12 points (6-9 FG) to go with 19 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 108-106 win against Minnesota.

In the span of 28 minutes from the bench, Len collected a career-high 19 rebounds against Minnesota. While the center is averaging 9.2 boards in 26 games this season, his 19 rebounds on Saturday were the first time he surpassed double-digits in rebounds since November 28. However, Saturday's rebounding dominance was centered on the defensive glass, where Len totaled 13 defensive rebounds. However, Len has not played more than three games in a row since November 19. If Len can stay on the floor, there may be more opportunities for high rebounding numbers for the center.