Suns' Alex Len: Considered questionable Monday

Len (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Len has missed the last three games with a sore ankle, but has yet to be ruled out ahead of Monday's contest, which appears to indicate he's nearing a return. With Len out Sunday, Tyson Chandler (30 minutes), Dragan Bender (25 minutes) and Greg Monroe (16 minutes) handled the center workload, and would likely do so again if Len can't give it a go. Look for him to test everything out during pregame warmups before a decision is made.