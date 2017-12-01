Suns' Alex Len: Dealing with injured ankle
Len is questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics due to an ankle injury, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
It's not clear exactly when Len suffered the injury, but it looks like there is some doubt surrounding his status for Saturday's game in Boston. Expect another update to come on Len on Saturday morning, but if the big man cannot go against the Celtics, both Tyson Chandler and Greg Monroe would likely see extended time in the frontcourt rotation.
