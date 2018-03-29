Suns' Alex Len: Doesn't practice Thursday
Len (ankle) was held out of Thursday's practice, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Len tweaked his ankle earlier in the week during a matchup with the Celtics and was subsequently held out of Wednesday's tilt with the Clippers. His absence from practice Thursday hints he'll miss a second consecutive game Friday, though a final decision on his status isn't expected until after the team's morning shootaround. With Len out of the lineup Wednesday, Marquese Chriss (30 minutes) and Alan Williams (19 minutes) handled the center workload.
