Suns' Alex Len: Double-doubles in loss

Len totaled 21 points (5-10 FG, 11-12 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 40 minutes during Friday's 128-112 loss to the Magic.

Len received the starting nod again, with Tyson Chandler (back) missing his second consecutive game. He took full advantage, avoiding foul trouble, to lead the team in scoring and rebounding. He has shown glimpses of his potential this season, but was finally able to put it all together in a dominant performance. He went to the free-throw line an impressive 12 times, converting 11 of those. The Suns face up against the Timberwolves on Sunday, where Len will face a tough matchup against Karl-Anthony Towns.