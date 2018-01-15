Suns' Alex Len: Double-doubles off bench in loss
Len tallied 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 19 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 loss to the Pacers.
Len saw an uptick in minutes over recent contests and produced with it, posting his first double-double since Dec. 18. The fifth-year big man had seen no more than 15 minutes in the previous three games, and his role is subject to fluctuate at times depending on what coach Jay Triano opts to do with his frontcourt trio of Len, Tyson Chandler and Greg Monroe. Len does offer double-double upside any time he takes the floor, and he's currently posting career bests in shooting percentage (55.5) and rebounds (8.2).
