Suns' Alex Len: Expected to play Friday

Len (ankle) is expected to play Friday against the Lakers, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

A sprained left ankle kept Len out of the opener Wednesday night, but the big man is expected to play after going through practice Friday. Assuming he plays, the 24-year-old will likely come off the bench behind veteran Tyson Chandler, who played 23 minutes in Wednesday's blowout.

